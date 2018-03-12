During a hypothetical discussion in an old interview, O.J. Simpson began describing the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in vivid detail. Watch.

O.J. Simpson, now 70, sat down for an interview in 2006 in which he walks through June 12, 1994, the night Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman died. The interview finally aired on Sunday, March 11, under the title: O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Of course, prior to any details being divulged, O.J. states that this is a “hypothetical.” But in no time he begins discussing the events in the first person. It starts with a friend named “Charlie” telling him something is going on at Nicole’s house that he isn’t going to like. This is presumably referring to her romantic relationship with Ron. So, hypothetically at least, O.J. and Charlie head over to Nicole’s home.

“In the hypothetical, I put on the wool cap and gloves,” he tells interviewer and publisher Judith Regan, explaining arriving at her home in this scenario. Then she first mentions the knife he had and the hypotheticals start to disappear. “I always kept a knife in the car for the crazies and stuff because you can’t travel with a gun.” He then says he didn’t bring the knife but he says his friend Charlie took it. He and this Charlie character start going around the house. That’s when someone shows up — Ron Goldman.

“And in the mood I was in, I started having words with him.” He explains getting in a heated argument with Nicole’s visitor. “[It] got a little loud and by that time Nicole had come out and we started having words.” At this point, Judith adds that Nicole says, “This is my house. Get the f**k out of here,” referring to a line from If I Did It: Confessions of a Killer, the book which was originally going to be released to accompany the interview in 2006. See more photos of O.J. through the years right here.

“As things got heated, I just remember that Nicole fell and hurt herself,” O.J. continues. He explains “this guy” gets into a Karate position, presumably referring to Goldman. That’s when he says he took the knife from his friend. “I remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie and to be honest…after that I don’t remember. Except I’m standing there and there’s all kind of…stuff around.” When asked what kind of stuff, he clarifies, “Blood and stuff around.” This is when he starts laughing, possibly because he realized he’s no longer adding “hypothetically” to his statements.