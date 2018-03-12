Is Michael Cera Married? Rumors Swirl Amid New Gold Ring — See Pic

Michael Cera stepped out in Brooklyn, NY with his girlfriend, Nadine, over the weekend and he was wearing a gold ring on THAT finger. Did they secretly get married?!

Michael Cera, 29, may be a married man! The actor was seen walking in Brooklyn, NY on Mar. 11 with his girlfriend, who is reportedly named Nadine, and he was wearing a gold ring on the ring finger of his left hand. The couple was all smiles and packing on the PDA while wearing matching Canada Goose coats and although there’s no details on how long they’ve been dating, a source told US Weekly that they are indeed married. There’s been no confirmation from the actor or his rep but Michael’s reportedly been wearing the same gold band on his finger since Jan. 2017. SEE THE PIC OF MICHAEL WEARING THE RING HERE!

It’s no surprise that Michael’s marriage would be under the radar for so long since he’s known to be extremely private about his personal life. He used to date his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World costar Aubrey Plaza, 33, according to the outlet, but they kept it quiet from the public until Aubrey spoke out back in 2016 on a podcast interview with RuPaul and Michelle Visage. “Oh, Michael,” she said while on the air. “I dated him for a long time. A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas.” Although the marriage never happened, she said things were still good between them. “We love each other,” she continued. “We’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

Aubrey isn’t the only one who has kept in touch with Michael. He’s also reportedly still friends with his Superbad costar, Jonah Hill, 34, and the two enjoyed a sweet reunion while publicly walking the streets of New York a year ago, 10 years after their comedic move premiered. It’s good to know Michael keeps those dear to him close! We congratulate Michael and Nadine if they are married and we hope they update us soon!