Kylie Jenner Gushes Over ‘Best’ Dad Travis Scott & Reveals More Pregnancy & Baby Secrets

During a Twitter Q&A, Kylie Jenner spilled about life with baby Stormi. Find out how Kris Jenner reacted to the baby news, what Travis Scott is like as a dad, the hardest part of being pregnant for Kylie and much more!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is letting her fans in on some new pregnancy and baby secrets! The reality star hosted a late night Q&A on Twitter, and she didn’t shy away from answering fan questions about what it was like to be pregnant and what life is like now that little Stormi Webster is here. One fan asked the 20-year-old how Travis [Scott] is with the newborn baby, to which Kylie confirmed, “He’s the best.” Awww! She was also asked if Stormi and her cousin, Chicago West, are already besties, and happily responded, “Yes,” with a blushing-face emoji.

Meanwhile, we didn’t get to see Kylie’s pregnancy reveal on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but Kylie gave some insight into what it was like during the Q&A. Of her mom, Kris Jenner, Kylie admitted, “She was soooo supportive. I love my mama.” She also revealed that Khloe [Kardashian] was the first sister she told about the pregnancy. Oh, and, like Khloe, she and Travis were SURE they were going to have a boy before they found out the baby’s sex!

As for being pregnant, it seems like the whole process was pretty seamless for Kylie. “There really was no worst part!” she wrote. “Probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had such a perfect experience. She moved a lot.” She also confirmed that she has “tons” of maternity photos that she “might” share one day.

While Kylie was low-key and M.I.A. for her entire pregnancy, she’s been much more out there since giving birth to Stormi on Feb. 1. She even attended Khloe’s baby shower and Tristan Thompson’s birthday party over the weekend, putting her incredible post-baby bod on full display for the outings. We can’t wait to see more of Kylie and Stormi in the weeks to come!