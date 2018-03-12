10 Makeup-Free Selfies Of Kylie Jenner That Will Blow Your Mind

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is one beautiful lady. But she looks just as flawless without makeup, too! Check out these ten makeup-free selfies that will leave you speechless!

It’s really important to feel comfortable in your own skin — especially your own natural skin! Kylie Jenner, 20, definitely knows the importance of that! Along with photos of herself totally glammed up, the makeup mogul also shares pics of herself without a spec of makeup once in a while, and we love it! With all her young fans who look up to her, it’s really important that Kylie embraces her natural skin on the reg, and proves that you don’t always have to look perfect! Check out these ten makeup free selfies that Kylie posted!

We have to say…we never would have guessed Kylie has so many freckles! Her face is covered in them, and they’re so cute. Back in August 2016, Kylie revealed her freckles to her Instagram followers and people were freaking out! Kylie looked so gorgeous, per usual, and fans were thrille that she looked so beautiful while make-up free. Kylie’s skin looked absolutely radiant too. We know she must have access to all the top skin care products money can buy, but we really think she should share her routine with us regardless… you know… just in case.

Taking a break from makeup is super important for your skin, and tons of makeup artist and celebs would agree. We’re sure Kylie spends so much time testing out her new makeup that she needs to take makeup-free breaks as often as possible! Kylie just released her new makeup collection on Feb. 22 in dedication to her daughter, Stormi Webster! The collection features brand new colors and packaging! Her line has three new matte lipsticks, two Glitter Eye Duo shadows, and two eyeshadow palettes — so exciting! The collection recently sold out, but don’t worry, it’ll be available again soon!

