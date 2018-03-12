Kris Jenner Admits Khloe Is Her New Favorite Child & Praises Kylie For Having Low-Key Pregnancy

Looks like Kris Jenner DOES pick ‘favorites!’ Revealing why Khloe Kardashian’s on her good side, the momager also dished about Kylie’s pregnancy! Read her interview.

Kris Jenner, 62, currently has a major soft spot for Khloe Kardashian, 33, and the reason why is pretty adorable! Although Khloe has been known to be brutally honest with her mom, and is NOT afraid to criticize her for every little thing, the two have lately been spending a ton of time together, and it’s all because of Khloe’s pregnancy. KoKo is currently expecting her very first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, and turns out, her mom is helping her get prepared for the little one’s March arrival. As a result, the two have bonded like never before — aw! Click here to see pics of Khloe’s lavish baby shower from this past weekend.

When asked who her favorite child is during an interview with Australia’s KIIS 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O on March 11, Kris surprisingly had an answer. “The last couple days it’s been Khloe. She’s on the favorite child list,” the momager revealed. “Her and I have been bonding and shopping for the new baby.” Taking the question a step further, Kris was then asked which daughter was her most beloved: Kim or Kylie? But of course Kris didn’t take the bait on that one. “Well… it changes every day. Anybody who’s a parent to a lot of kids knows… it depends on the day since there’s a lot of dynamics in a mother/child relationship,” she explained.

Kris has six children total, daughters: Kim, 37, Kourtney, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, and son Rob Kardashian, 30, from her first marriage to the late Robert Kardashian. Then with former husband Caitlin Jenner, she has two more daughters: Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20. Kris is also the proud grandmother to eight little ones, with Khloe’s daughter bringing her total to 9 once she’s born. Her newest grandchild, Stormi Webster, arrived just last month after Kylie gave birth on Feb. 1.

Kylie kept her pregnancy top secret until days after Stormi was already born, and Kris also revealed to KIIS that she thought her low-key approach was brilliant! “Little Stormi is so beautiful. Kylie said I feel like I gave birth to myself,” the momager gushed when asked how Stormi is doing. The host also wanted to know why Kylie decided to go dark on social media during the pregnancy, and Kris answered that it was her own mature decision. “She wanted to do this on her own term,” Kris explained. “She was on a life grind and working so hard. She wanted to do it really privately and enjoy every little bit of it. And now she has this beautiful baby.”