Khloe Kardashian Launches New Good American Maternity Line With Insane Baby Bump Pic

Khloe Kardashian showed off her 8-month baby bump in a new promo shoot for Good American, and you’re not going to want to miss it!

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy is coming to an end, but she isn’t slowing down anytime soon! The KUWTK star is launching her maternity line Good Mama on March 15, and in celebration, she posted a gorgeous promo pic to Instagram. Khloe looks incredible cradling her bump in a black bra and black bottoms, and we can’t wait to see more of the collection. She first broke the news that she is launching maternity denim back in January. “Good morning, guys I am really, really excited because I received the first prototypes of our Good American denim…I have been working on this for honestly 6 months, even before I even got pregnant,” Khloe said in a series of videos posted to Snapchat. Well, it looks like we will finally be able to feast our eyes on her newest collection. So, exciting right?

Plus, Good American, which Koko cofounded with Emma Grede has done quite well. In fact, the brand made $1,000,000 in just one day, according to Refinery29. So, we’re sure Good Mama will be just as successful, if not more. The news about Good Mama comes just two days after Khloe’s breath-taking baby shower sponsored by Amazon. The event, which was held at the Grand Ballroom at the Bel Air Hotel, was a pink dream. The venue was adorned with pink roses and balloons. She even had a life-sized elephant in the room! The shower was also filled with star studded guests including Kylie Jenner and Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Unfortunately, not everyone shares our enthusiasm. A lot of fans were outraged that Khloe’s shower was sponsored. “I guess I just don’t understand the idea of Amazon gifting a baby shower to Khloe Kardashian. A family that can afford anything for that kid is given a free shower? When there are moms that can’t even afford formula that you could give to? Idk,” one fan angrily tweeted on March 11. Yikes! Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Khloe’s growing family and the launch of her maternity line! Check out the promo photo above.