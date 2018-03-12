Joe & Kendra Admit They’re Having Trouble With Their ‘Physical Boundaries’ Before Wedding

With their wedding just weeks away, Kendra & Joe Duggar reveal on the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ that it’s getting hard to ignore their physical urges!

Joe Duggar, 23, and Kendra Caldwell Duggar, 19, tied the knot in September, but on the March 12 episode of Counting On, the two still had a few more weeks to go until their wedding. And as the date drew closer, it got more and more difficult for the pair to resist getting intimate with each other. In fact, during the course of the episode, they even broke their own rules by giving each other a full-frontal hug — AND hugging more than their allotted two times a day! Joe and Kendra confessed though that while they’re committed to “saving themselves” for one another, the struggle is REAL. Click here to see sweet pics of Joe and Kendra.

“I think I’m just nervous of being in front of people, but I’m not nervous about getitng married,” Kendra shared early on in the episode, when asked if she was anxious about her big walk down the aisle. Joe responded to the same question by saying, “I’ve never been more sure about anything in my life” — aw! Kendra then admitted that, as their special day approaches, it’s getting harder not to “fall” from their values and commitment to each other and to God. “We’re saving ourselvess for each other,” Joe added, as Kendra said having chaperones around them “helps” with staying on the right path.

Joe then explained that he and Kendra set certain “physical boundaries” after getting engaged. They decided, as all previous Duggar couples, that the wouldn’t kiss before marriage, and they wouldn’t give full-frontal hugs either. On top of that, they decided to limit their side hugs to just two a day. But although they have a lack of experience in the intimacy department, when asked, Joe said he and Kendra don’t feel the need to seek out advice for what’s to come after marriage. “At this point in our relationship, we feel like we don’t have to educate ourselves completely,” he shared. “We have people we can trust and ask at some point.” The groom-to-be then added, “We don’t want to think about things we can’t carry out at this point.” Good idea, Joe — it’s best not to be tempted!

Also in the episode, Kendra flew to Kentucky with family members in order to pick out her wedding dress. Turns out, she found “the one” after trying on only four gowns total. Miss Renee designed the dress just for her, and Kendra gushed that it was “perfect” after trying it on. The one thing it needed to have? Lots of sparkles! “It wouldn’t surprise me if it had a lot of sparkes — she looks good in sparkles,” Joe told producers.

Kendra was wedding dress shopping on her 19th birthday, and while she was excited to be picking out her dress, she said it didn’t feel liker her birthday because she wasn’t with Joe. Lucky for her, Joe had a few surprises up his sleeve! He ended up waking up at 4 am to make a 6 am flight out to Kentucky. He bought his fiancée a gorgeous layered cake and set up a party table for her inside a restaurant. Needless to say, Kendra was completely surprised to see him there! It was then that the two had their long, front hug — and it was SO sweet.

Throughout the surprise birthday dinner, Kendra and Joe kept hugging, and a few times it even looked like they were about to kiss. “As [the wedding] gets closer, we just get more excited,” Kendra gushed.