Katy Perry Relieved After Response To ‘American Idol’ Premiere: She’s Hoping It’s ‘The Best Season Yet’

Katy Perry is relived that the revamped ‘American Idol’ had a successful premiere. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she hopes it’s ‘AI’s best season yet.

How soon is too soon? That’s what everyone was wondering when ABC decided to reboot American Idol after its 2016 finale on Fox. Not only did the network have a lot riding on the show, lead judge Katy Perry, 33, was reportedly paid a staggering $25 million to bring viewers to the talent competition. Naturally she was being counted on to deliver big numbers. With a solid 10.3 million viewers for the show’s March 11 premiere, she can breathe a sigh of relief. “She is much more at ease and hopes that the reaction to the show only increases in people watching,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Unlike Fox’s AI, which featured sharp critiques from judges — and especially cruel put-downs when Simon Cowell, 58, was on the panel — Katy, along with Lionel Richie, 68, and Luke Bryan, 41, are for the most part sunshine and rainbows with the new contestants. The singer is hoping the lighter and more nurturing tone keeps viewers around. “She is very eager for people to see the rest of the series and she now is very interested in going live because that will really tell the story on how people are reacting. But as of right now she is very happy with the current results,” our insider continues.

Since American Idol is an established product, Katy was nervous about how the public would receive the revamped version. “Katy has lots of control over her career and what she wants to do with it. She can make the albums she wants, she can pretty much do mostly anything she wants. But with American Idol she has no control over that or the ratings. She really wants it to be the best season yet. She wants to actually create a star from the show as well. That would be paramount for this entire process,” our source adds. Best of luck to Katy and her crew, as the original AI gave us the likes of future superstars Kelly Clarkson, 35, and Carrie Underwood, 35. But in the other 13 seasons none of the show’s other champs went on to have a lasting career.