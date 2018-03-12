Jeff Hardy, 40, Arrested: WWE Star Expected In Court For Alleged DWI After Running Car Off The Road

Did Jeff Hardy’s return to the WWE just hit a red light? The Superstar was arrested for ‘driving while impaired’ and he now has a court date a week after WrestleMania!

Jeff Hardy, 40, was arrested on Saturday, March 10 for driving while impaired, according to Cabarrus County Court records obtained by CBS Sports. The two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was reportedly driving northbound on Concord Parkway when he allegedly “ran off the roadway.” Jeff allegedly struck about “105 feel of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees.” It’s unknown if Jeff suffered any major injuries, as CBS Sports says that after he was released from jail, after his booking, he was reportedly transported to a hospital. Here’s hoping he’s okay. As for his car? He reportedly caused $8,000 in damage to his 2016 Cadillac and $5,000 worth of damage to the guardrail.

The Team Xtreme member will deal with the repercussions from this alleged incident next month. He has a court date set for April 16, though here’s hoping he can get an Uber to the courthouse. Jeff’s driver’s license was suspended for 30 days, which is standard in North Carolina following a DWI arrest, according to Wrestling Inc. Though, with a court appearance set for 8 days after WrestleMania 34 – taking place on April 8 in New Orleans – what does this hold for Jeff’s future with the WWE?

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions,” the WWE told HollywoodLife.com in a statement. “We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.” Jeff has been absent from WWE action since September 2017, as he underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his shoulder.

It’s actually possible that fans will see Jeff will be on WWE programming. His brother, “Woken” Matt Hardy, 43, reportedly taped an “Ultimate Deletion” match with Bray Wyatt, 30, at his North Carolina home. Jeff was previously a key fixture in Matt’s “Broken Universe” when the elder Hardy brother portrayed the character in Impact Wrestling. Jeff may have reprised a version of his “Brother Nero” character in this reported segment, so he could be back on RAW even while he deals with the fallout from this crash.

Jeff being arrested for “driving while impaired” doesn’t mean drunk driving, as Uproxx notes that a person can be charged with a DWI if an officer “has any reason to believe you’re too impaired to continue to drive.” Sadly, though, this arrest harkens back to how Jeff struggled with substance abuse in the past. He openly discussed his “opioid addiction with Vicodin and the somas” during an episode of Colt Cabana’s podcast, The Art Of Wrestling. “It became something bigger than me and I was going, I knew deep down, ‘man, I can’t live my life like this and depend on this pill, like, everyday to get this feeling.’ And I knew better.”