Kailyn Lowry Slams Rumor She’s Getting Back Together With Javi Marroquin: It’s ‘All Bulls***’

If you ship Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, don’t get your hopes up for a romantic reconciliation — Kail took to Twitter to make it VERY clear that she’s not getting back together with her ex.

Fans have recently been buzzing that exes, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, may be getting back together, but it’s not going to happen, guys. “Javi and I are not getting back together,” Kailyn wrote on Twitter. “So whatever you’re reading is all bulls***.” She went on to add that Javi “moves too funny” for her, and when a fan tweeted that that admission was heartbreaking, Kail responded, “He did it. Not me.” There’s been a lot of ups and downs in Kailyn and Javi’s relationship since they divorced in 2016, but earlier this month, Javi gave fans hope that things were on good terms when he gushed over Kail and her upcoming book on Instagram.

“Make sure y’all go pre order Kailyn’s book,” he wrote. “Now y’all know we haven’t always been on the best terms, but I’m so unbelievably proud of what she’s accomplished. No matter what our co-parenting relationship is like I hope you know I got your back, the boys will be proud of you one day.” He has since deleted the post, but it was up long enough to get people talking. Earlier this year, Javi ended his relationship with fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus, while Kailyn broke up with girlfriend, Dominique Potter, in January.

“We have our own private discussions, just me and her,” Javi recently said on RadarOnline’s podcast. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening.”

Javi and i are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullshit — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

He did it. Not me — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

Javi is the father of Kailyn’s middle child, Lincoln, 4. She also has an eight-year-old son, Isaac, with ex, Jo Rivera, and seven-month-old son, Lux, with Chris Lopez.