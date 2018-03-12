March Madness: How To Watch Every Second Of The NCAA Tournament On TV & Online

Finally – March Madness is here! As the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament gets ready to kick off, find out how to watch every game, what’s the schedule and more vital details!

March Madness kicks off on March 13 and over the next three weeks, 68 teams will compete for the NCAA Division I Men’s National title. With so many games, taking place at all hours of the day, how can someone make sure they’re watching as much basketball as possible? For those who don’t have a television by their sides at all time, there’s no better way than to watch March Madness than by streaming it. Thankfully, fans will be able to watch every single game online.

The NCAA Men’s Division I tournament will air on truTV, TNT, TBS, and CBS. The NCAA is helpful enough to have one localized streaming portal for all these games, no matter whose broadcasting it. Head to the March Madness Live site for the Watch option.

All games on CBS are available to watch for free on March Madness Love on the Web, including smartphones and tablets, according to USA Today. To watch the other games on the other networks, fans will need to have a television subscription – cable, satellite, etc. For those who want to cut the cord, fans will need a service like YouTube TV, Playstation Vue or others to sign into their networks NCAA March Madness live app on mobile and TV streaming devices.

“If I’m a fan of the tournament, I’m going to watch it everywhere I can, and it just depends on what suits me at the time and where I am,” said Hania Poole, the vice president and general manager of NCAA Digital. “I’m a really big believer … and we have enough data to know, it’s about meeting the fan where they are.”

Kicking off the tournament are the First Four, as the eight bubble teams – North Carolina Central, Texas Southern, Arizona State, Syracuse, St. Bonaventure, UCLA, Radford and Long Island University – Brooklyn. Four of these teams will advance to play in the tournament proper. The first round kicks off on March 15, leading to the national title game on April 2.

Full Schedule Below (courtesy of NCAA.com)

First Four

Tuesday, March 13

(16) LIU-Brooklyn vs. (16) Radford @ 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) St. Bonaventure vs. (11) UCLA 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday, March 14

(16) NC Central vs. (16) Texas Southern @ 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) Arizona State vs. (11) Syracuse @ 9:10 p.m. on truTV

First Round

Thursday, March 15

(10) Oklahoma vs. (7) Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m. @ CBS

(14) Wright State vs. (3) Tennessee at 12:40 p.m. @ truTV

(13) UNCG vs. (4) Gonzaga at 1:30 p.m. @ TNT

(16) Penn vs. (1) Kansas at 2 p.m. on TBS

(15) Iona vs. (2) Duke at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

(11) Loyola-Chicago vs. (6) Miami (Fla.) at 3:10 p.m. on truTV

(12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Ohio State at 4 p.m. on TNT

(9) NC State vs. (8) Seton Hall @ 4:30 p.m. on TBS

(16) LIU-Brooklyn/Radford vs. (1) Villanova @ 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(12) Davidson vs. (5) Kentucky @ 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(11) San Diego State vs. (6) Houston @ 7:20 p.m. on TBS

(14) Stephen F. Austin vs. (3) Texas Tech @ 7:27 p.m. on truTV

(9) Alabama vs. (8) Virginia Tech @ 9:20 p.m. on TNT

(13) Buffalo vs. (4) Arizona @ 9:40 p.m. on CBS

(14) Montana vs. (3) Michigan @ 9:50 p.m. TBS

(11) St. Bonaventure/UCLA vs. (6) Florida @ 9:57 p.m. on truTV

Friday, March 16

(10) Providence vs. (7) Texas A&M @ 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(15) CSU Fullerton vs. (2) Purdue @ 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(13) Marshall vs. (4) Wichita State @ 1:30 p.m. on TNT

(15) Georgia State vs. (2) Cincinnati @ 2 p.m. on TBS

(15) Lipscomb vs. (2) UNC @ 2:45 p.m. on CBS

(10) Butler vs. (7) Arkansas @ 3:10 p.m. on truTV

(12) Murray State vs. (5) West Virginia @ 4 p.m. on TNT

(10) Texas vs. (7) Nevada @ 4:30 p.m. on TBS

(9) Kansas State vs. (8) Creighton @ 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(14) Bucknell vs. (3) Michigan State @ 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(16) NC Central/Texas Southern vs. (1) Xavier @ 7:20 p.m. on TBS

(13) Charleston vs. (4) Auburn @ 7:27 p.m. on truTV

(16) UMBC vs. (1) Virginia @ 9:20 p.m. on TNT

(11) Arizona State/Syracuse vs. (6) TCU @ 9:40 p.m. on CBS

(9) Florida State vs. (8) Missouri @ 9:50 p.m. on TBS

(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Clemson @ 9:57 p.m. on truTV

Second Round

Saturday, March 17

TBA vs. TBA 12:10 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 2:40 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 5:15 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 6:10 p.m. TNT

TBA vs. TBA 7:10 p.m. TBS

TBA vs. TBA 7:45 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 8:40 p.m. TNT

TBA vs. TBA 9:40 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 18

TBA vs. TBA 12:10 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 2:40 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 5:15 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 6:10 p.m. TNT

TBA vs. TBA 7:10 p.m. TBS

TBA vs. TBA 7:40 p.m. truTV

TBA vs. TBA 8:40 p.m. TNT

TBA vs. TBA 9:40 p.m. TBS

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 22

TBA vs. TBA 7:09 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 7:27 p.m. TBS

TBA vs. TBA 9:39 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 9:57 p.m. TBS

Friday, March 23

TBA vs. TBA 7:09 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 7:27 p.m. TBS

TBA vs. TBA 9:39 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 9:57 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 24

TBA vs. TBA 6:09 p.m. TBS

TBA vs. TBA 8:49 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 25

TBA vs. TBA 2:20 p.m. CBS

TBA vs. TBA 5:05 p.m. CBS

Final Four

Saturday, March 31

TBA vs. TBA 6:09 p.m. TBS

TBA vs. TBA 8:49 p.m. TBS

National championship

Monday, April 2

TBA vs. TBA 9:20 p.m. TBS