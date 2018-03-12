Harry Styles Debuts Two New Songs On Opening Night Of Tour — Listen To ‘Medicine’ & ‘Anna’

Finally! Nearly a year after dropping his debut album, Harry Styles gifted fans with two never-before-heard songs as he kicked off his world tour! Watch the fan footage of him performing the new jams.

Harry Styles, 23, rolled out some new songs during his opening night of the Europe leg of Harry Styles: Live on Tour, and we’re shook. Watch Harry, looking dapper as always in a sparkly black suit, perform “Medicine” on March 11 in Basel, Switzerland at the St. Jakobshalle Arena above, and scroll to hear “Anna!”

“Medicine” is in the same vein as “Kiwi” — it’s a rock anthem with a raunchy theme, and it’s absolutely amazing. “Anna,” on the other hand, has Harry playing acoustic guitar and sampling the hook from George Michaels‘ “Faith.” Harry croons: “I don’t want you sympathy, but you don’t know what you do to me/Oh, Anna!/Every time I see your face, there’s only so much I can take/Oh, Anna!” So good.

It’s unclear as to whether these songs didn’t make it to his self-titled debut album, or if they’re a taste of his next record! Either way, we’re here for it. Seriously, how good are they? See more photos of Harry on tour here.

Harry also performed a little of Ariana Grande‘s “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,” Fleetwood Mac‘s “The Chain,” and versions of One Direction‘s “Stockholm Syndrome,” “If I Could Fly” and “What Makes You Beautiful.” Basically, if you don’t have tickets to Harry’s tour yet, you’d better get on it.

Okay, but where are the studio versions, Hazza?