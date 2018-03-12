Farrah Abraham Flashes Her Bare Nipples On IG Hours Before Her ‘Teen Mom OG’ Firing Airs

Farrah Abraham bared all in a new Instagram photo! Is she throwing shade at MTV?!

If you’re a fan of Farrah Abraham, 26, then you know she has a very unapologetic attitude. The reality TV star took to Instagram on March 12 to post a nipple baring photo with the caption, I LOVE SUNSHINE & FREEDOM ☘️ Out Now @manyvidsofficial “Runaway Rebels” my featured article about Adulting as a teen mother, Entertainment & Adult Entertainment… rise above the double standard in our society,” and we can’t but wonder if she’s sending a message to MTV. If you recall, Farrah was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her work in the adult entertainment industry. Interestingly, Farrah’s termination will air tonight, so the timing of her post is just too ironic. Nevertheless, it’s good to see Farrah in much better spirits. Plus, she looks incredible. Check out her photo below!

Moving on from the show, Farrah is embarking on new opportunities. “I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history, and I’m their biggest star. I can do my own show, but I don’t want to focus on reality TV. I’, focusing on scripted opportunities but will always enjoy a good reality TV project,” Farrah explained during an interview with US Weekly. Good for her, right? Farrah will certainly be missed, but like they say, nothing lasts forever. And, there will be a new mom joining the OG crew.

As we previously reported, Mackenzie McKee will be Farrah’s replacement, according to TMZ. Mackenzie, who appeared on Teen Mom 3, has already started shooting scenes. Mackenzie also recently made headlines after news broke that her mom was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. She will certainly be a good edition to the show as she was really popular on Teen Mom 3. We definitely will be tuning in!