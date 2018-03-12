Dustin Lynch Teases ‘Classy’ New Music — & It’s Coming Sooner Than You’d Think

We caught up with country singer, Dustin Lynch, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he dished all about his plans for new music, coming in just a few weeks!

Dustin Lynch attended the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11 as a presenter, and we got the chance to catch up with him on the red carpet before the show! The country singer just released his third studio album, Current Mood, in September, but he told us EXCLUSIVELY that there’s already plans for new music in 2018. “Actually, I was in the studio this past week,” he dished to HollywoodLife. “It’s something we can’t announce yet, which I hate, but we are a few weeks away from that. I am really excited for this summer!”

The 32-year-old revealed that the project in question sounds “similar” to what he’s done in the past, but described it as “classy,” too. Dustin’s single, “Small Town Boy,” spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts in 2017, making it his fifth song to go to No. 1. “It’s always me versus me, every day, that has gotten me to this point,” he said. “I’ve just got to be more grateful and comfortable in my skin. I want to continue to become a better me!”

It’s going to be a busy few months coming up for the singer, too — he’s headed to Australia later this week for shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, and will be back in the States at the end of the month for more tour dates with Brad Paisley, which will continue throughout April. This summer, he also has shows around the country amidst the months of June, July and August.

“I’d Be Jealous Too” is Dustin’s current single and the third track he released to radio from Current Mood. We can’t wait to hear what’s next!