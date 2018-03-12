Memes
Taylor Swift Just Meme’d Herself: See The Best Jokes Being Made About ‘Delicate’ Video

Just hours after Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ video dropped, the memes started rolling in. That includes one she made herself! See the funniest posts about ‘Delicate’ from Twitter here!

Taylor Swift, 28, just sealed her meme queen status with the arrival of her hilarious and heartfelt “Delicate” music video. Swifties know that the video features Taylor dancing like no one’s watching — well, because they aren’t. She’s invisible, and finally gets to do whatever she wants! You know, like let out all her angst via the power of musical expression. Taylor got ahead of Twitter undoubtedly mocking her goofy dance moves by immediately memeing herself.

She posted a hilarious clip from the video (see below) that shows her strutting in the rain and dropping into a split on the hood of a car. It’s captioned, “Your crush is coming, act natural.” Slow clap for Taylor. That was a good pull. Her good nature about the fun video only encouraged fans to bring on the tweets and memes, though.

They were all totally positive, riffing on how relatable Taylor is when she’s dancing like a goofball and pulling faces in the mirror. “me getting ready for work in the morning trying to smile before going in,” one person tweeted along with a gif of Taylor looking sadly into a mirror. “Me thinking about that slice of pizza in the fridge after working out for two minutes,” another tweeted, referencing a screenshot of Taylor staring wistfully in the distance. Someone used that same moment from the video and said, “when you’re lost in a store and finally found your family.” These are so funny! See the best tweets and memes about Taylor’s new “Delicate” music video below:

