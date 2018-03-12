Taylor Swift Just Meme’d Herself: See The Best Jokes Being Made About ‘Delicate’ Video

Just hours after Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ video dropped, the memes started rolling in. That includes one she made herself! See the funniest posts about ‘Delicate’ from Twitter here!

Taylor Swift, 28, just sealed her meme queen status with the arrival of her hilarious and heartfelt “Delicate” music video. Swifties know that the video features Taylor dancing like no one’s watching — well, because they aren’t. She’s invisible, and finally gets to do whatever she wants! You know, like let out all her angst via the power of musical expression. Taylor got ahead of Twitter undoubtedly mocking her goofy dance moves by immediately memeing herself.

She posted a hilarious clip from the video (see below) that shows her strutting in the rain and dropping into a split on the hood of a car. It’s captioned, “Your crush is coming, act natural.” Slow clap for Taylor. That was a good pull. Her good nature about the fun video only encouraged fans to bring on the tweets and memes, though.

They were all totally positive, riffing on how relatable Taylor is when she’s dancing like a goofball and pulling faces in the mirror. “me getting ready for work in the morning trying to smile before going in,” one person tweeted along with a gif of Taylor looking sadly into a mirror. “Me thinking about that slice of pizza in the fridge after working out for two minutes,” another tweeted, referencing a screenshot of Taylor staring wistfully in the distance. Someone used that same moment from the video and said, “when you’re lost in a store and finally found your family.” These are so funny! See the best tweets and memes about Taylor’s new “Delicate” music video below:

Your crush is coming, act natural. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

I feel like burning my clothes after each time I use the metro in LA, while @taylorswift13 rides it barefoot #Delicate — J. Sebastian Montoya (@Juan_Sebastian_) March 12, 2018

My multiple personalities trying to come out one the first date #DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/Ys9mnPDETo — Eduardo ruiz (@ruizeduardo215) March 12, 2018

When you’re lost in a store and finally found your family.. #DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/6FvQxF3mZY — Vania Robles (@VaniaRobles24) March 12, 2018

Me getting ready for work in the morning trying to smile when going in 😂😂 #DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/mi9ndaaUYo — Lindѕєу⚡️ (@lindzz_21) March 12, 2018

Me clocking out of a shift because no one can ask me for anything anymore @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/N5VaBw4hdS — huntconic (@HunterPacheco1) March 12, 2018

Me thinking about that slice of pizza in my fridge after working out for 2 minutes #DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/fRU4AGXanL — Andrei Săndulache (@EldiabloAndrei) March 12, 2018

When you accidentally touch and old chewing gum that s under the desk#DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/nIJRrGlfSH — Andrei Săndulache (@EldiabloAndrei) March 12, 2018

got you a girl who can do both #DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/sJrYgCheTG — Cliché (@chelseeyaloves1) March 12, 2018