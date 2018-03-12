Corinne Olympios 100% On-Board To Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’: ‘Wake Up,’ ABC

‘The Bachelor’ star Corinne Olympios revealed she would love to find a man as the next ‘Bachelorette’ in our EXCLUSIVE podcast interview on Mar. 9. Get the details here.

Corinne Olympios, 26, is ready to go from The Bachelor to The Bachelorette! The blonde reality star opened up about a lot of things on the Mar. 9 episode of the HollywoodLife podcast, including her desire to have various guys compete for her affection on the popular ABC series. When we asked if she had ever been approached by the network to be the next “Bachelorette” she told us she hadn’t. “I have not, but like, hello,” she revealed. “ABC wake up. I think I just scared everybody, but it’s fine. Guys, I swear I’ll behave. In a really funny way though.” When we talked about how the network probably wants to choose someone who is looking to get married, Corinne assured us that even though she’s still young and does well on her own, she’s ready to walk down the aisle.”I would love to have that special person in my life that I know that I’m gonna be with the rest of my life,” she explained. LISTEN TO THE PODCAST INTERVIEW WITH CORINNE HERE.

The interview continued on and got even more personal when we asked Corinne what it would take for a man to be the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. “I’m looking for a guy that has his sh*t together,” she said. “A good job. Likes to go out. Likes to stay in. Is silly and funny, and is supportive of me. And just really cares and is not afraid to keep in touch during the day. I hate guys that are like, ‘No, don’t text me.’

It’s good to know that although Corinne didn’t get chosen by Nick Viall, 37, when she competed on The Bachelor, she didn’t let her hopes for marriage dwindle! Nick didn’t end up marrying his pick, Vanessa Grimaldi, 30, and when we asked Corinne if she thought he was ever really serious about his marriage intentions while doing the show, she wasn’t so sure. “I don’t know,” she replied. “I really don’t know.”

Corinne told us she is working on some new scripted and reality TV projects but that’s as much as she could say right now. We can’t wait to find out what it is but she assured us it wasn’t The Bachelorette so we’ll be on the lookout for what she does next!