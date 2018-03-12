‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Confirms Whether Or Not He’ll Be Back For S3 After Detainment

Worried about the fate of Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan on ‘Stranger Things’ after the actor was detained from flying to the United States? Well, he just gave a pretty exciting update!



Charlie Heaton, 24, is coming back for more Stranger Things! Not only did he reveal the (pretty obvious) news in a new interview, but he also shared when the show starts filming. So, when can you expect to see the Stranger Things gang back together for season three? In April, according to Charlie and his Flaunt interview! “We go back in April so I plan to go back to America next month, and yes, I can go back,” Charlie told the magazine, leaving fans all over the world filled with pure delight.

While it was sort of a no-brainer that Charlie would be back as Jonathan Byers for season three, some fans were definitely concerned that his airport bust would keep him from filming. It wasn’t so much that they thought he would be kicked off the show, but since his alleged cocaine possession got him detained and kept from flying the USA there was reason to worry about when he’d finally be able to get back into the country. Thankfully, according to Charlie, that’s all “sorted” and things can go back to normal now. Phew!

Charlie has already made amends with fans and the Stranger Things family since the incident at the airport. On October 30 he released a statement apologizing for being detained as well as missing the red carpet premiere of Stranger Things season two. “I’m sorry to all the fans and my ‘Stranger Things’ family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show,” Charlie’s statement read. “I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX.”