Did Big Sean Cheat On Jhene Aiko With Nicole Scherzinger? New Report Sparks Fan Outrage

Big Sean reportedly got awfully close to Nicole Scherzinger at an Oscars party! Find out why fans are convinced Big Sean & Jhene Aiko have split as a result!

Big Sean‘s girlfriend Jhene Aiko, 29, has officially unfollowed him on Instagram and after new scandalous reports, it’s not hard to see why. According to the Jasmine Brand, Big Sean got a little too close to Nicole Scherzinger, 39, at an Oscars party. Apparently, the two were hugging and flirting all night. “They both attended an Oscar Awards after-party together and were cozied up together sitting at a table in VIP,” the source told them. “They were all over each other and they looked really comfortable around each other. They looked like they were a couple.”

While there were reportedly no cameras at the event, apparently word got back to Jhene, and she was not happy about it. “She was pissed, she confronted him about it and he didn’t really deny it,” the source added. Well, if this is true, that easily explains why Big Sean’s name doesn’t pop up when you search who she’s following on Instagram. Let us not forget the way that Big Sean and Naya Rivera, 31, split! In Naya’s memoir Sorry Not Sorry, she seems to hint that while they were having an ongoing fight, she walked in on her fiance with a “little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music” and this girl’s name rhymed with “Shmariana Schmande.” We’re seeing a trend here, folks!

We reported earlier how a ring was spotted on the rapper’s ring finger, prompting many to believe that he and Jhene had gotten engaged back in Nov. 2017. If these new rumors prove to be true, we’re not sure if wedding bells will be in the cards anymore.

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Big Sean and Jhene reconcile or if they’re over for good!

UPDATE: Jhene Aiko slammed break up rumors with a tweet that read, “sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you though.”