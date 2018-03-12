Beyonce & JAY-Z Putting Family First On New Tour: They’re ‘Excited’ To Be Together 24/7

We’re super stoked for Beyonce and JAY-Z’s new tour, ‘OTR II’, but no one’s more excited than the music icons themselves. Find out why!

“Beyonce and JAY-Z are looking forward to their tour because it’s going to allow them to be together for a lot of the time. They both have amazing careers that take them from place to place, so to be able to do it together and to bring the whole family with them makes it less stressful on everyone. It’ll be nice not having to call each other or FaceTime each other when they will be sharing a tour bus together instead. It’s clearly a family first tour, so they are excited for it all to unfold and want to have as much fun as possible,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t that so sweet? This time around, their work schedules won’t take them away from each other, nor their kids. Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, are planning on bringing Blue Ivy, 6, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, both 9 months, along for the ride when their tour kicks off on June 6, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. As we revealed earlier today, the massive staidum tour starts in the UK on June 6, while the North American leg begins a few weeks later, on July 25. The ticket pre-sale will go live on Wednesday, March 14 at 9:00 AM North American local time, and 10:00 AM European local time. Get more info on how to sign up for the pre-sale here.

We must note, this will be Beyonce and JAY-Z’s first tour since welcoming Rumi and Sir into the world on June 13, 2017, so it’ll be really special to share this moment in their careers with their children. And the tour will kick off after Beyonce’s highly-publicized performance at Coachella in April. As you’ll recall, she cancelled last year’s performance due to her unexpected pregnancy with the twins. To see all the tour dates for OTR II, click here.