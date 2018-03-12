Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Pack On The PDA At IndyCAr Race — Sweet Pics

While his romance with Becca Kufrin crashed and burned, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s love with Lauren Burnham is going full throttle, as the two were seen kissing during an IndyCar event!

Following one of the most controversial Bachelor seasons ever, Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Lauren Burnham, 26, ditched the hectic world of reality television for something more peaceful: a busy IndyCar race track. Arie took his fiancée to St. Petersburg, Florida for the first race of the 2018 IndyCar season. In matching fire suits, Arie and Lauren toured the course, walking hand-in-hand, according to PEOPLE.

Lauren shared a photo of the two smooching while sitting on top of the cars. “King and queen of awkward kisses,” she captioned the snap. “Great day back at the track with my [fiancée]!” Arie said in a photo uploaded to his Instagram story. “My @indycar family approves, feeling the love.” Lauren actually got a chance to feel what it’s like to get behind the wheel of an IndyCar…sort of. With Arie as her driver, Lauren rode around the course in a Honda two-seat car. “My first ride was really, really fun,” Lauren said, according to IndyStar. “I was screaming the whole time. I was really scared going into it, but now I feel a lot better.”

Speaking of feeling better, perhaps returning back to the world of IndyCar was exactly what Arie needed? He hasn’t won a lot of Bachelor fans over after he first proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, in the finale of Season 22, only to dump her for the runner up, Lauren. Bachelor fans were upset, to say the least, but the IndyCar world seems chill with Arie and Lauren’s romance. “We’ve only been hanging out in public for a few days,” he told IndyStar. “So far the response has been really positive. Everyone is really sweet to us. They just want the best for us, and it’s making us feel really good.”

Arie was actually shocked by the backlash to his decision, as a source close to the race car driver EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he “doesn’t get what all the frustration is over.” Arie’s shocked at the “overwhelmingly negative reaction” he received for his decision to ditch Becca for Lauren, and he felt like he “did the bese he could” when it comes to being honest with his feelings. Well, it seems that if Arie and Becca want to avoid any more “anger,” they should plan more IndyCar dates.