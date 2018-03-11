Tori Spelling’s Marriage Is ‘In Shambles’ As Couple Faces ‘Non-Stop Chaos’ At Home, Says Source

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage is in serious trouble, according to a new report. Here’s all the details.

The trouble surrounding Tori Spelling, 44, and her family doesn’t show any signs of stopping. A week ago, the actress-turned-reality-star suffered some type of “nervous breakdown.” Now, it’s being reported that she and husband Dean McDermott‘s, 51, marriage is struggling to recover. “Tori and Dean’s marriage is in shambles despite having a sit-down last week to try to make it work,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. “They made an attempt to use the tools given to them by their therapist to create a healthy environment for the kids but it isn’t working. One of Tori’s main issues with Dean is he isn’t helping with the kids as much as she feels he should. He used to do everything but has stepped away and started taking more time for himself.”

The insider added that Dean is now trying to meet her halfway but it doesn’t appear to be enough. “Dean is trying to be calm and handle things. He doesn’t want to raise his voice or say anything that she could misconstrue to the police,” the insider added. “She panics every time he is out. “If she doesn’t know exactly where he is, her anxiety goes through the roof. She seems to live in fear he will cheat again.” Although this account is deeply troubling, it coincides with what we’ve also been hearing from sources close to the family. See more photos of Dean and Tori right here.

“Tori and Dean are fighting non–stop these days, it’s really bad—It seems that anything and everything is cause for a fight,” a insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tori has been trying to talk Dean into going to counseling but even that turned in to a fight in the end! Nobody thinks they can carry on much longer like this—something has to give.” Let’s hope they can resolve these issues, for the sake of their family.