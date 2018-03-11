‘RHOA’: A Sexy Photo Shoot Raises Questions About NeNe’s Past With Sheree’s BF

Did NeNe Leakes once date Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend Tyrone? Questions about their past were raised during the March 11 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’.

After Porsha‘s early departure from Barcelona, the women attempted to heal and come together to salvage the final days of their trip. But once Sheree received a phone call from her incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone, things went south pretty quickly during the March 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It all started innocently, with Cynthia and the other ladies planning a sexy photo shoot for Sheree. They wanted to take scandalous photo of her so she could send them to Tyrone. But once Tyrone’s name was brought up, NeNe became super defensive. She acted as though she was accused of dating him, when in actuality, no one even mentioned their two names in the same sentence. Even so, NeNe said she has been married for 20 years, and she never had any sort of relationship with Tyrone. Kandi thought the outburst was bogus, and she said that no one even thought NeNe and Tyrone had had a thing. Well, not until NeNe’s outburst…

Anyway, Sheree, who had no idea about NeNe’s outburst, reluctantly took part in the photo shoot. However, the next day, the girls told Sheree what had happened with NeNe. And that’s when Sheree mentioned that she, NeNe and Kim Zolciak had all come in contact with Tyrone a few years ago, when they were offered money to attend a party/event together. Sheree and Kim were okay with the amount they were being offered, but NeNe allegedly called Tyrone privately and demanded more money. It caused this huge rift between Sheree and NeNe, and they didn’t talk to each other again until four years later, when they both went to Jamaica. Sheree thought their relationship had mended since then, but after hearing about NeNe’s outburst, she started to wonder if she was wrong.

Then, during a shopping trip in town, Eva started talking to NeNe about the Tyrone situation, after she heard Sheree’s side of the story, but NeNe shut that conversation down fast. Again, NeNe made it very clear that she is Mrs. Gregg Leakes and she has been married to him for 20 years, so she refuses to even talk about Tyrone ever again. So that was that.

In other RHOA news, Cynthia came up with an idea for the ladies to reflect on their past and futures with one another during a day trip to Costa Brava. While on a small beach, they each were given the name of someone in the group, and one by one, they read the names they were given, followed by something nice about that person. It was sweet, and a nice way to wrap up their trip to Barcelona.