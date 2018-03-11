Maroon 5 Jams Out To Their Latest Single ‘Wait’ At iHeartRadio Music Awards

We’re feeling the love tonight from Maroon 5 after their incredible performance of ‘Wait’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Adam Levine got away from daddy duty for a night to perform with his band Maroon 5 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The group sang their newest single “Wait” from their sixth studio album “Red Pill Blues.” Introduced by Adam and James Valentine themselves, as “the best song you’ve never heard yet,” the band sang in front of a colorful graphics, where Adam showed off his unbelievable, high-pitched vocals. The song highlights a man begging their girlfriend to stay with him, except it seems she’s already made up her mind to leave. While it’s kind of a sad song, it’s also a total jam, and climbing up the charts! Not only was this the first award show performance of this song for Maroon 5, but this was Adam Levine’s first public event since the birth of his daughter, Gio, on February 21!

Maroon 5 is nominated for two iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight, in the Best Duo/Group category and the Best Collaboration category, for their song with Kendrick Lamar “Don’t Wanna Know.” In that category, they were joined by Alessia Cara and Zedd, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Coldplay and The Chainsmokers, and Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, however the Chainsmokers and Coldplay took home the prize for their hit “Something Just Like This.” In the Best Duo/Group category, Maroon 5 is up against Migos, The Chainsmokers, Portugal. The Man, and Imagine Dragons.

Speaking of Imagine Dragons, both Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons were announced as the headliners for the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio at the end of March!