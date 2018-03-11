Khloe Kardashian was a vision in pink at her baby shower! See all the other gorgeous guests at the luxurious event!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally had her baby shower and it was a blowout! On Saturday, March 10, all your favorite celebs assembled in the Grand Ballroom at the Bel Air Hotel and we are so jealous that we weren’t invited! If you didn’t know by now, Khloe and her beau Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby girl in the days ahead! However, no one needed to explain that to those in attendance! Why? Because it was a sea of pink! KoKo herself attended the party in a lacy pink gown with delicate floral embroidery that flaunted tons of cleavage! She completed the look with a long white trench. Amazing!

Meanwhile her older sis Kourtney Kardashian, 38, sashayed into the event in a smart pink blazer that handily showed off her incredible legs! Even Kris Jenner, 62, got in on the pink fun! She rocked a flowing short pink dress along with grey thigh-high boots! But you don’t have to be a member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to be pretty in pink! Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s, 39, daughter Brielle Biermann, 21, stunned in a pink slacks and a pink jacket over a racy white top! Although they weren’t rocking pink, Kylie, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 22, dropped by as well! Ky opted for a sexy silver robe-like dress while her older sis wore a sophisticated tan slacks-and-jacket combination. Kim Kardashian, 37, also rolled by! She surprisingly did away with her pink locks for the shindig, but she still managed to turn heads in a little tan dress! See all the guests’ stunning outfits right here!

But the pretty shade wasn’t just relegated to those in attendance! The decorations, from the flowers hanging from the ceiling to the neon “Baby Thompson” sign to the balloons littering the floor, were all the pink! And you can’t have a pink baby shower without a solid wall of pink roses for guests to pose with! Love it!

