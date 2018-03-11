2018 iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet Photos — Camila Cabello, Hailey Baldwin & More

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are finally here! Check out the pics of all the arrivals on the star-studded red carpet below!

With awards season almost over, we still have at least one ceremony to look forward to — the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. But before we all get a chance to see if our favorite singers manage to take home an award, it’s time for them to show off their fashion on the red carpet. So many of our favorite stars showed up looking their finest! Celebs like Camila Cabello, 21, Hailey Baldwin, 21, Bebe Rexha, 28, Ne-Yo, 38, Sarah Hyland, 27, Khalid, 20, and more came to the big event looking truly fashionable and glamorous. While you wait for your favorite celebs to arrive dressed to the nines, check out some of the biggest celebs in the industry strutting their stuff down the red carpet in a our gallery above!

The show, which airs on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, has a stacked list of nominees that includes the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and The Chainsmokers to name just a few. Who will win big? Time, and not a lot of it, will tell!

Speaking of Justin, we reported earlier how Selena Gomez, 25, and Hailey Baldwin might have a run-in at the awards ceremony. However, for Selena, the drama between the two is long gone. “Selena has chilled out a lot about Hailey Baldwin,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told us. “The therapy sessions she and Justin had after he got back in touch with Hailey really did help. Justin was super patient with her and got really deep into his feelings on it all and explained why he wanted to be cool with Hailey.”

We’ll keep you posted as more of your favorite celebs arrive!