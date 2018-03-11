Hailey Baldwin Dazzles In Sparkly Nude Jumpsuit On iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Hailey Baldwin knows how to turn heads! The model hit the iHeartRadio Awards carpet looking nothing short of fabulous. Talk about a perfect look for tonight’s co-host!

Showing off her gorgeous figure, Hailey Baldwin, 21, wowed in a champagne-colored jumpsuit for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet on March 11. As co-host of the show, we can’t think of a better look for Hailey to start her night off with — and we can’t wait to see what other outfits she has up her sleeve! This first look will be hard to beat though, as Hailey seemed to hit all the right style notes. After all, her stunning outfit really complimented her hair, fresh tan, and gorgeous blonde locks. Is there anything the model CAN’T pull off? Click here to see the hottest guys at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Hailey’s ensemble featured silver fringe and a plunging v-neck. She polished off the look with a waist-cinching belt, and we love how she wore metallic platform heels to compliment her entire look. Not only was her ensemble on-point though, her beauty look was also top-notch. We totally couldn’t get enough of her blunt lob and shiny lipgloss!

The blonde beauty is hosting tonight’s show along with DJ Khaled, 42. The duo will make a great team, as Khaled knows the music scene inside and out, and Hailey’s personality and wit are sure to charm. “I’m so excited to be co-hosting this year’s iHeartRadio awards alongside someone as hilarious and talented as DJ Khaled,” Hailey gushed to Billboard last month. “I’ve always been a fan of iHeartRadio and am looking forward to a great show filled with some of the most incredible artists who I myself am a fan of too.”

Hailey has already had a busy March, as just last week she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty, and looked beyond beautiful in a gorgeous Atelier Versace champagne-colored dress. Is it just us, or has the star’s red-carpet fashion been getting better and better?