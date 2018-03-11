Eminem Calls Out Donald Trump & NRA In Powerful ‘Nowhere Fast’ Performance At iHearts

Eminem lit up the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with an electrifying performance of ‘Nowhere Fast’ with Kehlani. Slim Shady slammed NRA supporters in his politically-charged opening.

Eminem was introduced at the iHeartRadio Music Awards by Detroit native Big Sean and a Stoneman Douglas school shooting survivor. Eminem started out his performance with a savage rap: “Sometimes I don’t know what this world is come to, it’s blowing up / This whole country is going nuts / The NRA’s in our way / They’re responsible for this whole production / They hold the strings they control the puppet / They threaten to take away donor bucks so they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging / Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons they love their guns more than our children…” His performance nearly one month after 17 people were killed in a horrific school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day.

He was joined on stage by Kehlani to perform their hit “Nowhere Fast.” Kehlani’s vocals were absolutely stunning. The performance was definitely one of the most emotional of the night. Eminem and Kehlani weren’t the only two artists to perform during the star-studded awards show. Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, and Maroon 5 all performed as well. Taylor Swift, also released her highly-anticipated music video for her song “Delicate.” In a nutshell, the iHeartRadio Music Awards was star-studded to the max! Eminem wasn’t nominated for any awards this year because of the release date of his album, but we’re sure he will be nominated next year!

This was Eminem’s first awards show performance since the EMAs in Nov. 2017. The rapper released Revival, his first album in 7 years, in Dec. 2017. He collaborated with artists like Ed, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, and more on the highly-anticipated album. After the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Eminem is staying extremely busy for the rest of the year. He’ll be performing at Coachella in April 2018, followed by The Governors Ball in June 2018.