Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Ne-Yo & More Hot Hunks Walk The Red Carpet At iHearts

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are here and the guys attending the event are looking good! Ne-Yo, Shawn Mendes, and more dudes are killing it on the red carpet. See their looks!

It’s time for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which means some of our favorite musicians are showing up at The Forum in Inglewood, California. From Shawn Mendes to Bruno Mars, many of the guys are serving some great #looks. After an awards season filled with black-tie attire, it’s refreshing to see everyone loosen their ties and rock more relaxed styles. Ne-Yo showed up to the event in a black, orange and red letterman jacket that he rocked over a white t-shirt and dark pants. He accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat for an effortlessly cool yet casual look. Love it!

We’re excited to see Ed Sheeran during the show. The “Shape Of You” singer will be performing live from Melbourne, Australia, and his huge hit is nominated for Song of the Year. He’s also up for Male Artist of the Year, as well as some of the awards voted for by fans. This is the first time we’re seeing the Brit this award season as he skipped the Grammy Awards in January. Even though he wasn’t there, he actually won two Grammys that night. His third album Divide won Best Pop Vocal Album, while his track “Shape Of You” nabbed the Best Solo Pop Performance award.

The latter actually caused backlash from fans online as they believed Kesha‘s “Praying” was more deserving of the honor. He was also the only man in the category, having gone up against Kesha, Lady Gaga, Pink, and Kelly Clarkson. People were extra disappointed about Ed beating out the four women since only one female artist — Alessia Cara for Best New Artist — won a main award during the entire night. Hopefully iHeart won’t have a similar gender disparity in its honorees. Hey, at least we know a lady will win Female Artist of the Year!

We also know women will be winning in the style department, but that doesn’t mean the dudes didn’t try their best. Click through the gallery above to see all the best men’s fashion moments at the iHeart Radio Awards!