Kylie Jenner: Did She Get Her Lips Plumped Up After Stormi’s Birth? See The Evidence In New Pic

Wait, is Kylie Jenner already getting lip injections since Stormi Webster arrived? See the new pics and decide for yourself!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was the guest of honor at her dazzling pink baby shower in LA on Saturday, March 10! Just about all her siblings were on hand for the festive gathering, including proud new mama Kylie Jenner, 20! However, some images surfaced from the party that have us wondering if the makeup mogul is once again getting lip injections so soon after welcoming Stormi Webster with Travis Scott, 26! While posing with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, Ky’s lips were definitely looking fuller than usual! Head here to see tons more photos from the shower!

Later, the reality star also posed with Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann, 21, and both girls’ lips were looking extra luscious! As we’ve previously reported, Kylie has been pretty forthright with fans about getting the minor procedure in the past. “I was 15 and I was really insecure about my lips,” Kylie said on the Sept. 10, 2017 episode of Life of Kylie. “I had really small lips. It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you were going to be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’” Wow! She explained that the experience convinced her to try injections.

However, our insiders shared during her pregnancy that the youngest sister cut out the injections while she had a bun in the oven. “Kylie would never do anything that could put her baby at risk,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s not trying to get lip injections right now… Kim [Kardashian, 37] has promised her that her lips are going to get swollen along with her bump.” Experts tell us there’s no evidence that a procedure like lip injections has any effect on a fetus, but it’s not recommended for pregnant women. However, now that Kylie is bouncing back from her pregnancy, it is time for fuller lips?