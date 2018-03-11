Charlie Puth Debuts Sexy, Long Curly Locks While Performing ‘How Long’ At iHeart Awards

Charlie Puth just got our full attention! Charlie sang his hit ‘How Long’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards & showed off his sexy new look!

Charlie Puth rocked the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage with his new, top-charting single “How Long” and we loved every minute of it! The 26-year-old singer teased some surprises for his band prior to his performance, and he definitely delivered, with a new long, curly hairdo! With his curly ‘fro, “Oh Charlie” T-shirt, and high-waisted plaid pants, Charlie’s performance was definitely a highlight of the night. He made a point to visit fans on the side of the stage as he sang and showed off his serious vocal talent.

As Charlie prepares for his new album Voicenotes to be released in May, his hit “How Long” is just a taste of what is to come. “It was summer, I was just about to go on tour with my buddy Shawn Mendes, and I put on Hall & Oates…and I was like, ‘Okay, I wanna make a record like that,'” he revealed to Billboard in early February. “Every night after I would get off stage, I’d just kind of build the track out even more and I still wanted it to be like, thematically with a bass.” The drums and bass were a huge part of Charlie’s iHeartRadio Music Awards performance, which is the first time he’s performed it live for the masses!

Charlie wasn’t the only top-charting performer at the show! Cardi B, Maroon 5, and Camila Cabello each took the stage to perform their big hits for a night filled with incredible music. Charlie was nominated for Male Artist of the year, in a category filled with so much talent. Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd are the other contenders for Male Artist — each equally worthy of the prize! Such a great night for music!