Cardi B Opens iHeartRadio Music Awards With A Medley Of Her Hits: ‘Bartier Cardi,’ & More

Now, that’s how you open an awards show! Cardi B set the stage on fire at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11! She performed 5 of her hits including, ‘Bodak Yellow,’ ‘No Limit’ and more!

Slay Cardi B, slay! The rapper, 25, opened the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11 in LA and she killed it! Cardi kicked off her performance with her latest hit, “Bartier Cardi,” before going into her verse from “Motorsport” which also features Migos and Nicki Minaj. However, she performed the track solo. Cardi then performed her hit, “No Limit” with G-Eazy. And this time, she brought the rapper on stage with her. Cardi went on to wow the audience inside the Forum with her hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Finesse”. Cardi stunned on stage in an all black ensemble, which feature a leather jacket, a frilled tutu, and a black hat. She swapped out her long, blonde locks for for a black shorter do’, which looked edgy and fierce. Click here to see the best dressed celebs on the iHeart’s red carpet!

It’s a big night for the New York rapper, as she’s up for four iHeart awards — Hip Hop Song of the Year [“Bodak Yellow”], Best New Hip Hop Artist, Best Lyrics [“Bodak Yellow”], and Best Music Video [“Bodak Yellow”]. Cardi’s fiancé, Offset also has an exciting night ahead of him as his rap group, Migos is up for a slew of awards including, Best Duo/Group of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year [“Bad and Boujee” – featuring Lil Uzi Vert], Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Remix [“Bon Appétit” – Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU].

It may be hard for any other act to top Cardi’s epic performance. However, these artists will certainly try. Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Maroon 5, Bon Jovi, Eminem featuring Kehlani, and N.E.R.D. and G-Eazy are all slated to take the stage at the 2018 iHeart’s.

After slaying 2017, Cardi is already owning 2018 as fans await her highly anticipated album. She just hit a major music milestone when her track “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage racked up over 100 million streams on Spotify. She is set to release the music video for the track on Monday, March 12. And, speaking of crushing it this year, Cardi has already covered Cosmopolitan’s April issue and New York Times Magazine.

The show’s host, Hailey Baldwin said she was most excited to see her “queen,” Cardi take the stage. And, after her performance at the 2018 iHeart’s, it’s safe to say that Hailey definitely loved it.