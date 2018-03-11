Camila Cabello Channels Marilyn Monroe In Sexy ‘Havana’ Performance At iHeart Awards

Is Camila Cabello ever not slaying on stage? The singer turned up the heat at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with an fantastic rendition of her hit ‘Havana’ and gave off serious Marilyn Monroe vibes!

When Camila Cabello stepped out for her iHeartRadio Music Awards performance, she channeled legendary actress Marilyn Monroe in a pink silk dress. Camila had Marilyn’s look from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes down — from the dress to the gloves. She switched up the look just a little bit with a high slit and thigh-high pink boots. Camila sang “Havana” from her self-titled debut album. During the sexy performance, Young Thug came out to sing his part of the song. She danced alongside her hot male dancers. This was definitely one of Camila’s hottest performances yet! Before her performance, Camila stepped out on the red carpet in a sexy sheer bodysuit.

Other performers at the iHeartRadio Music Awards included Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Eminem, and Kehlani. DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin hosted the show. Camila is nominated for five iHeartRadio Music Awards — Best New Pop Artist, Best Cover Song, Best Fan Army, Best Solo Breakout, and Best Remix. Camila has been killing it ever since breaking away from Fifth Harmony and going solo. Her self-titled debut album has been a monster hit, and has given us amazing songs for our playlists like “Bad Things,” “Never Be The Same,” and “Crying In The Club.” Camila has really come into her own as a solo artist. We can’t wait to see what the singer has in store next!

Camila is going to be very busy for the rest of the year. Why? Because she’s going on tour with Taylor Swift! Camila will join Charli XCX as the opening tour acts for the “Delicate” singer. In a nutshell, the Reputation tour is going to be AWESOME! We’re not ready, but we’re so ready.