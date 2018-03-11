Camila Cabello Stuns On iHeartRadio Music Awards’ Red Carpet In Sheer Bodysuit

Wow — Camila Cabello looked beyond fierce at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Mar. 11. Slaying in a chic bodysuit, the singer totally lit up the red carpet!

Talk about a memorable fashion moment! Camila Cabello, 21, rocked the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a unique look that we are completely in awe of! Always one to look amazing, Camila pulled off her look effortlessly and, best of all, she had killer confidence to match. Just look at that beautiful smile! Click here to see the most dapper men at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Camila rocked a sheer black bodysuit featuring a white triangle collar, and we love how she paired it with a colorful printed skirt. The singer’s skirt had an asymmetrical hemline that dropped all the way down to her ankles as well as a fierce thigh-high slit. She also chose the perfect shoes to compliment her look — simple black ankle-strap heels. While Camila’s bodysuit was mostly sheer, it was also partly opaque black and had a massive v-neck and an open back, which was uber chic!

It’s no wonder the “Havana” singer looks so glam though, after all, she’s nominated for a total of six awards tonight! In fact, even before the show started, she was already crowded winner of the Fangirls award. And if that’s not impressive enough, Camila is the first EVER winner of the brand-new award, which is presented by L’Oréal Paris and iHeartRadio. The honor recognizes a female artist who has pushed boundaries with her music and message while inspiring her fans around the globe — we are SO not surprised that Camila won!

Camila is also up for the Fan Army, Solo Breakout, New Pop Artist, Cover Song, and Remix awards. But the former member of Fifth Harmony didn’t just come to win gold, she’s also taking to the stage to perform! We love how her outfit totally reflects that this is her big night. Good luck, Camila!