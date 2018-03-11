Camila Cabello Honored With iHeart’s First Ever ‘Fan Girls Award’

Congrats are in order for Camila Cabello who had a huge night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11! The singer was honored with the first-ever ‘Fangirls Award’!

Camila Cabello, 21, has got to be on cloud 9! The singer was honored with the first-ever “Fangirls Award” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on March 11. Laverne Cox presented Camila with the prestigious award, sponsored by LOréal and praised the singer for going solo with her singing career after her departure from Fifth Harmony. Laverne also praised Camila for her voice and charitable efforts, as well as becoming a chart-topping hit maker. When Camila took the stage she was ecstatic and grateful to be the first-ever recipient of the award, which recognizes an individual who uses their voice to encourage and empower young fans everywhere. “Where you come from doesn’t determine where you’re going… You can do anything you set your mind to and I love you guys so much,” Camila said in her acceptance speech. After the LOréal global ambassador received the award a brand new commercial featuring Camila aired, which featured her Fangirls Award. “It’s such an honor today more th ever embracing one’s worth is more important that ever… I’ll continue raising my voice,” she says in the LOréal commercial.

Before Camila took the stage to accept the Fangirl Award, she performed her hit “Havana” for the iHeart crowd. The singer channeled Madonna, serving her best rendition of the legend’s “Material Girl.” Camila emulated Madonna’s iconic music video from 1984, wearing a pink satin dress with sleeves and thigh-high boots. Young Thug surprised fans by joining Camila onstage to perform his verse on the song, carrying a pink rose to match her dress. “Every time I’ve performed this song I’ve done something different,” Camila said of her hit, “Havana,” before performing the song. “And tonight is gonna be totally different, too.” — And, she wasn’t lying! Camila hit the red carpet at the iHearts, where she stunned in a black sheer top and multi-colored skirt.

Camila’s big night comes after the singer was announced as an opening act on her good friend, Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour. Tay took to her Instagram story on March 1 to reveal the big news. As for how Camila feels about hitting the road with the “Reputation” singer? — “For me, it’s a dream come true,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “When I first met her four years ago, I was like, ‘I really love you,’ Cabello recalled meeting Swift for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I was like, ‘Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.’ She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it’s really amazing.” Click here to see the best dressed celebs on the iHeart’s red carpet!

The singer — who recently celebrated her 21st birthday on March 3 — will also share her opening act role with Charli XCX, who she’s excited to hang with on tour. “I’m, like, really looking forward to the tour hangs, you know? It’s going to be like a big slumber party,” she said.