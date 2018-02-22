Kim Cattrall’s ‘Sex & The City’ Boyfriend Jason Lewis Slams Her To Support Sarah Jessica Parker

Oh snap! Jason Lewis, Kim Cattrall’s BF on ‘Sex and the City,’ just took a serious swipe at the actress over her beef with Sarah Jessica Parker! Watch!

The army of celebs defending Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, in her feud with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall, 61, just got a little bigger! Jason Lewis, the hunky actor who played Smith, Samantha’s boyfriend on the beloved HBO show, payed a visit to KTLA to promote his new film Half Magic. While there, he was asked how he’s feeling about all the bad blood between Sarah and Kim and his answer is just about priceless! “So with all this stuff, going back and forth in the press…Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker, you were there, did you have a thought about it?” anchor Sam Rubin asked the actor.

“If you can’t say something nice don’t say anything at all,” the actor playfully answered. “Listen, I have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them. And I’m gonna stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say.” Whoa! Head here for loads more images of Sarah looking incredible over the years!

After it was reported that a third Sex and the City film won’t be happening because Kim refused to sign on unless the studio also greenlit a project she was producing in Sept., her brother died. Sarah sent her condolences in this comment to the actress’s announcement of the loss: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.” However, instead of simply taking the kind words, Kim decided to lash out at Sarah!

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'” she captioned the words “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” Yikes, Kim.

