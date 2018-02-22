Blac Chyna Is Feverishly ‘Erasing All’ Sexy Pics & Videos From Her Phone After Sex Tape Leak

Blac Chyna is making sure she doesn’t have any repeats of her alleged leaked sex tape. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s erasing all naughty content from her devices.

Fans got to see a little too much of Blac Chyna, 29, after the embarrassing leak of a NSFW sex tape allegedly showing the mother of two dropped on Feb. 19. Now she’s scurrying to get rid of all of the racy pics and vids she has of herself. “Chyna has a lot of sexy pics and videos on her phone and computers that she loved keeping but she is now doing everything to erase it all and have nothing available to be seen or stolen because she doesn’t want another leak. She is very embarrassed from this past incident and is determined not to get caught in another situation like that ever again,” a source close to Chyna tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The video appeared to allegedly show Chyna performing oral sex on a man, whose face doesn’t appear in the clip. Fans have been speculating that she leaked the video herself to get attention. TMZ reported that the clip was shot on the former reality star’s cell phone and that there was no “obvious evidence” that the phone was hacked into, as nothing else from the camera roll was leaked.

Chyna’s ex, Mechie, who she dated over the summer after breaking up with baby daddy Rob Kardashian for good, claims to be the man in the video, and he also swears that he did not leak the tape. The rapper told TMZ that he shot it on Chyna’s phone but that he doesn’t own a copy. As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, Rob’s mom Kris Jenner, 62, thinks Chyna herself is behind the leak. “Kris speculated that she wouldn’t be surprised if it was Chyna herself that ‘leaked’ the tape, because, as far as she’s concerned, there’s nothing Chyna wouldn’t do in the hopes of some publicity.” Well, Chyna has dropped pretty far off the celebrity radar now that she’s no longer a part of the Kardashians’ famous orbit. She’s even suing Rob and Kris, claiming that they have publicly defamed her and tarnished her career by cancelling the ex-couple’s reality show Rob & Chyna.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna leaked her alleged sex tape?