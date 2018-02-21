Zayn Teases Hot New Music From His Highly-Anticipated Second Album: Listen

Zayn Malik teased new music on Instagram, and it has fans begging for a second album. Listen to his amazing vocals here!

Zayn Malik delivered a special treat to his fans when he posted a series of videos that featured unreleased music. Exciting, right? The clips, posted to Instagram on Feb. 21, showed off his incredible vocals, and we can’t get enough! The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer stirred his followers into a frenzy with the surprise treat, and of course they couldn’t control their excitement. “SO MUCH TALENT,” one user commented. It’s been nearly two years since Zayn released his debut album, “Mind of Mine,” so you can understand why this tease is such a big deal.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Zayn has hinted at the new project. On Feb. 19, the former One Direction star shared three snippets of a piano-based track. The song is clearly meant for lovers as Zayn can be heard saying, “She wants somebody to love her, To want her/She wants somebody to love her in the right way.” Was his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid the muse? Now that we think of it, Zayn teased a romantic track in January, and maybe this new verse is a part of it. As we previously reported, the lyrics included “You’re all the woman I need,” so we wouldn’t be surprised if this was the finished product.

Nevertheless, we do know the album will be released soon, in fact, Zayn said fans will be able to feast their ears on the project in a few months during an interview with The Fader. “It does have a name, and I’m really excited about it. It’s kind of going to be something weird with it– I don’t want to say more. It’s not your usual way of putting out an album, let’s say that,” Zayn shared in the interview, which took place in 2017. We’re sure that whatever Zayn does put out will be fantastic, just stop teasing us already!

