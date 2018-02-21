‘The Amazing Race’ Live Blog: Which Team Will Win The $1 Million Prize?

Four teams are left on ‘The Amazing Race,’ but only one will finish first and win the $1 million prize. Follow along with our finale live blog to find out what goes down!

Jessica and Cody (Team Big Brother), Jen and Kristi (Team Extreme), Henry and Evan (Team Yale) and Alex and Conor are the four teams left in the season 30 finale of The Amazing Race. For the second to last leg, the teams fly from Thailand to Hong Kong, with all four groups on the same flight over. At the first stop in Hong Kong, Henry and Evan have to complete a Speed Bump (lighting and hanging 40 Chinese lanterns) as punishment for coming in last place last week. IndyCar gets the clue first, followed by Big Brother, then Team Extreme, while Yale is still finishing their Speed Bump challenge.

At the Detour, the teams have to either wrap up 50 live crabs in the correct fashion in the middle of a rain storm, or take a food order at a restaurant in Cantonese, then relay the order to their partner in the kitchen. Once the food comes out correctly, they get the clue. Teams IndyCar, Extreme and Big Brother all choose the crab challenge, and it’s a struggle from the start. So much so, in fact, that IndyCar even decides to switch Detours! Yale opts for the food order challenge, and they arrive at the restaurant at the same time as IndyCar. Henry speaks a bit of Mandarin, giving him a little advantage.

Henry and Evan complete the Detour correctly on their first try, and they jump into first place, followed by Alex and Conor. Big Brother leaves the Detour in third, while Kristi and Jen are left finishing up on the boat. At the Road Block, the teams have to use a bat to destroy a pile of old electronics and find two halves of a clue. Henry finishes first, allowing Yale to keep their lead, with Conor completing the Road Block not far behind. Cody has no trouble getting the challenge done, but Kristi is quickly left winded and in pain.

During the next section of the race, the teams have to look for three specific signs in a busy area, then arrange them in order of what leg of the race they represent and use the numbers to unlock a briefcase. Inside the briefcase is the location of this leg’s pit stop.

Henry and Evan finish the challenge and reach the mat first. However, Kristi and Jen aren’t out of it — when they arrive at the scavenger hunt, Big Brother and IndyCar are still finishing up. Cody and Jessica finish the leg second, and Kristi and Jen are able to open their briefcase before Alex and Conor. The guys arrive last, eliminating them before the final leg.

The next leg takes the teams back to the States — San Francisco, to be exact! Upon arriving, the teams have to kayak through water and find three baseballs with the numbers of Willie Mays’ career home runs (660). Kristi and Jen decide to take their time and find out from a pedestrian what numbers they’ll need to look for first, while Yale and Big Brother are searching blindly before finally asking, too.

At the Road Block, team members have to ascend to the top of a 20 story anchorage, then free fall into the pitch black below. Kristi, Cody and Evan decide to take on the Road Block, with Cody finishing first and Kristi right behind him, while Evan struggles to ascend to the top.

The teams head to the Fortune Cookie factory next, where each team member has to perfectly put together 51 of the treats. Yale catches up as the other two teams are about halfway through, but Kristi and Jen pull ahead after dominating in the challenge. Cody and Jessica are next, but Henry and Evan are right behind, and even get in front of Big Brother on the way to the next stop.

Aboard the USS Hornet, an aircraft carrier, the teams have to search seven decks of the massive ship for 12 parts, then use them to put together a plane. The task will take both physical endurance and mental strength. The first team to finish and race across the ship to the mat will win the race.

