David Hogg: 5 Things About FL Shooting Survivor Whose Inspirational Messages Have Gone Viral

1. He’s a student journalist at Stoneman Douglas High School. When Nikolas Cruz, 19, carried out his rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, David Hogg, 17, huddled in a closet with his classmates. The high school Senior said the experience was “sheer terror,” according to CNN, as students called their parents to quietly tell them that the loved them. “That’s kind of around the same time that I just had to pull out my phone,” David said, as he began interviewing the students about how they felt.

“I want to show these people exactly what’s going on when these children are facing bullets flying through classrooms and students are dying trying to get an education,” he told CNN. “That’s not OK, and that’s not acceptable and we need to fix that.” The video of the interview went viral, as did David’s interview after the massacre was over.

2. He used to live in Los Angeles. David and his family used to live in California, according to Heavy. When they relocated to Florida when he was a high school freshman, he reportedly picked Stoneman because of the school’s TV production classes. As a sophomore, he reportedly created broadcast packages and said that television news was his passion. His history in California has been of interest of conspiracy theorists, as well as his father’s past profession.

3. His father is a retired FBI Agent. David’s father, Kevin Hogg, was a FBI agent assigned to the Los Angeles International Airport until his retirement in 2014. “He’s just such a nice guy,” David Hogg said, according to The Daily Beast. “I’ve never heard a single bad thing about my dad until these right-wing websites came up.” These websites claim that David is a “crisis actor,” or a pawn of gun control activists. Some cite a previous viral news story as proof of his acting ability, but David says his composure in interviews comes from having a FBI Agent as a father.

4. David was in a news report while vacationing in 2017. “I’m going to LA for the summer,” @DavidHogg111 tweeted in August 2017. While out in Redondo Beach, one of David’s friends put a boogie board on top of a trashcan. A lifeguard told the friend to move the board, which led to a terse confrontation between the two. David filmed the interaction, and the video went viral, which led to a segment on CBS Los Angeles.

“I expected the outcome of my video to essentially be some reaction because I knew the lifeguard was being a bit of a jerk, but I never expected it to go that viral,” David told The Eagle Eye in 2017. “By the time the news contacted me I was already kind of expecting it because the video had over 600,000 views.”

5. He’s braver than the trolls. An Instagram profile reportedly belonging to David claims he’s a surfer, a student film maker, and a Sun Sentinel Teenlink reporter. He’s also a man willing to fight for stricter gun control laws, while professing he’s not anti-Second Amendment. With more and more people smearing him and claiming he’s part of some conspiracy theory, David isn’t paying them any mind. “It makes me know that what I’m doing is right,” he said. “We get more publicity that way. They’re only helping our cause.”

