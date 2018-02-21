Wendy Williams Announces 3-Week Hiatus After Graves’ Disease Diagnosis

Wendy Williams shocked viewers on Feb. 21 when she revealed her show will go on hiatus for 3 weeks. The host has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and revealed she’s dealing with thyroid issues.

How you doin’ after this sad news? — Wendy Williams, 53, revealed on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, February 21, that she is taking three weeks off due to issues with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease. “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told her shocked studio audience. Wendy revealed symptoms of sleeping difficulties irritability. The talk show host admitted the news of her hiatus had her “pissed,” adding “I come from working class… Who’s going to pay my bills?” Wendy’s hiatus will begin on February 22.

Graves’ disease — an autoimmune disease — is one of the most common of all thyroid problems, and is the leading cause of overactive thyroid, otherwise known as hyperthyroidism. Common symptoms of Graves’ disease include: anxiety, bulging eyes, chest pain, elevated blood pressure, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and increased sweating, among many others.

Wendy’s announcement comes just one week after she took three days off from her show after suffering from “flu-like symptoms. “I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together,” she explained in a home video on Instagram, while hydrating with fluids. In another post she wrote, “I guess when you don’t take a sick day EVER in over 25 years the ground is supposed to shake! LOL.”

When she finally returned to her show on Monday, February 19, Wendy admitted that she was feeling much better and vowed that the time off was “no more.”

Her health scared also comes after she fainted on live TV during her Halloween episode back in October 2017. After producers rushed to her side, the show cut to commercial. Wendy returned to finish out the show and explained that she was dehydrated and overheated from her Statue of Liberty costume.

