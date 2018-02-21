‘The Amazing Race’ Finale: Meet The 4 Teams Competing For $1 Million

Ahead of the finale of ‘The Amazing Race,’ get caught up on the four teams who will be racing to the finish line in hopes of winning the final $1 million prize.

It’s hard to believe, but the finale of season 30 of The Amazing Race is finally here! On Feb. 21, we’ll watch the four final teams race from Thailand to Hong Kong, then back to the United States, in the final two legs of the race. The four finalist pairings could not be more different, and they’ve all excelled in different portions of the competition. This season, it’s come down to couples Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, and Evan Lynyak and Henry Zhang, IndyCar racers Alex Rossi and Conor Daly, and finally, professional skiers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak. Here’s a breakdown of all the teams!

1) #TeamBigBrother. Cody and Jessica fell in love on the most recent season of Big Brother, then immediately switched gears and put their relationship to the test by heading straight to The Amazing Race as a team. Clearly, the competition has only strengthened their relationship, as they just got engaged on Feb. 13! For the first several legs of the race, Cody and Jessica excelled, coming in first place once and second place twice. However, by leg five, they began to struggle, and started falling toward the bottom of the pack. They came back with a second place finish during the last leg, but will the momentum be enough to carry them through for the win?

2) #TeamYale. Henry and Evan met while attending Yale University together, and have relied on their brains, rather than physical abilities, throughout the race. Last week, Henry and Evan were last to arrive at the mat, but were able to continue since it was a non-elimination leg. That means they’ll have to perform a Speed Bump during the upcoming leg. Henry and Evan enjoyed one first place finish during the race, and have consistently found themselves toward the middle of the group. Can they overcome the Speed Bump and pull out the ultimate underdog story tonight?!

3) #TeamIndyCar. Alex and Conor became friends through their careers as IndyCar racers, and before the show, Conor was even living on Alex’s couch! The guys started out the race in the middle of the pack, but have excelled in recent weeks and have the most first place finishes (four) of all the finalists. They’re on a hot streak right now, finishing legs nine and ten in front, but can they keep it up when it matters most!?

4) #TeamExtreme. Jen and Kristi used to compete against each other as professional skiers, but they’ve always been good friends. The ladies have remained the most calm team throughout the race, and have never finished a leg in lower than third place as each other’s partners (During Leg 7, the teams switched partners, pairing Jen with Cody and Kristi with Jessica. Kristi and Jessica finished last, so both teams were technically earned a ‘fifth place’ finish for this leg). It’s been quite a few weeks since they’ve earned a first place finish, though — can they pull it together for these last two legs?

