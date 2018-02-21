Stormzy Literally Performs In A Storm As He Closes The 2018 BRIT Awards

Following two major wins at the BRIT Awards, Stormzy commanded the 02 Arena stage in London. His performance involved pouring rain, blowing everyone away!

Stormzy, 24, put on one of the most amazing performances of the entire evening at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Feb. 21. The English hip-hop star had the crowd roaring as he stepped out on stage in a spotlight in the pouring rain — yes, it really rained on stage!

Stormzy opened with his hit “Blinded by Your Grace Part 2,” then went into “Big for Your Boots.” By then, he was covered in water and removed his black hoodie, much to the delight of more than one audience member. The crowd was absolutely loving his magnetic energy, which was definitely taken to another level due to his two big wins at the show!

Yep, beyond his captivating performance, Stormzy was nominated for the prestigious MasterCard British Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist awards — and he won both. Congrats! See pics of the hottest BRIT Awards red carpet looks of all time here.

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Rag'n'Bone Man, Jorja Smith, Rita Ora and Sam Smith have all performed at the biggest night in British music, too!

