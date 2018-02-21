Rita Ora Stands Out In Feathered White Dress On BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Red hot Rita! The singer and actress had everyone talking with her outfit at the 2018 BRIT Awards, and you can get all the details on her look here.

Held at the 02 Arena in London, England on Feb. 21, the BRIT Awards were quite the spectacle. Rita Ora attended the show as a performer, and she looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet. Rita’s fashion choice was a bit unexpected compared to what we’re used to from her, but she definitely stood out in her strapless, poofy white dress, which was belted in the middle. The ensemble wasn’t exactly the most flattering for her incredible figure, but Rita looked gorgeous nonetheless. She left her hair in natural-looking curls for the event, and piled it on top of her head in an updo to complete the look.

Her makeup was stunning as well. She is the face of Rimmel London — we love that you can get her look with drugstore products! For her flawless face, Rita has been known to rock the Rimmel London Conceal & Contour palette. For her long lashes, she relies on the Rimmel London Shake It Fresh Mascara — you literally shake the tube to keep the formula fresh. It’s so cool! Rita also carried a white rose to the awards show, which was a symbol of support for the #TimesUp movement. We can’t wait to see what she changes into when she takes the stage with Liam Payne later in the night!

Last year, for the 2017 show, she wore a khaki green Alexandre Vauthier gown. It was strapless and form-fitting, showing off her amazing curves. The top was extremely sparkly and embellished. The skirt was slightly sheer and flared out in a fishtail shape at the bottom. It had a dramatic train — Rita always brings the drama! She slicked her hair back, lightened her brows, and wore light green eyeshadow. She was almost unrecognizable!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rita Ora’s dress at the BRIT Awards?