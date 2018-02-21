Rihanna Rocks Massive, Poofy Pink Top For 30th Birthday Bash: Love Or Loathe The Look?

Rihanna wore a very unique and eye-catching outfit on stage to celebrate her birthday in New York City and it’s been a hit or miss for many. Check out the look here!

Rihanna, 30, looked amazing in a poofy strapless metallic pink top and black shorts during her 30th birthday party on Feb. 20 at Landmark Rooms in New York but her interesting outfit has caused a lot of different opinions all over social media and beyond. The top definitely stood out due to its unique look and although Rihanna knows how to rock just about any outfit, it may not be for everyone. The bright color makes a bold statement and the shape of the top, which is reminiscent of a shell, is unlike any other! Would this be something you would be caught wearing or something you’d stay far away from?

RiRi’s top wasn’t the only part of her bash that made headlines, however. The black-tie event was ritzy all around with food like gnudi with caviar and peppered filet mignon and refreshments like champagne, according to Page Six. Toni Braxton, 50, made a special appearance and performed alongside the birthday girl and even Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, who’s been friends with Rihanna for a while, snuck into a side door to the afterparty, according to an insider. Rihanna’s boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, was also at the party celebrating his girlfriend’s new year and the two were reportedly “very close” all night.

It makes sense that Rihanna would have such a unique wardrobe choice for such an extravagant birthday celebration but this isn’t the first time the singer made headlines for her fashion. Back in 2015, she turned heads in a pink dress with a huge poofy bottom at the Grammy Awards. Whether you like the talented star’s outfits or not, one thing is for sure: she knows how to confidently flaunt any style!

