Emma Gonzalez & FL Survivors Blast NRA’s Dana Loesch At Town Hall: ‘You’re Not Standing Up’ For Us

Emma Gonzalez And Dana Loesch
Courtesy of CNN
President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a listening session with high school students, teachers and parents in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington Trump Guns, Washington, USA - 21 Feb 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Samuel Zeif (L) cries after delivering remarks as US President Donald J. Trump listens during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 February 2018. Families from the Parkland, Newtown and Columbine communities attended the meeting. US President Donald J. Trump hosts listening session with high school students and teachers, Washington, USA - 21 Feb 2018
President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, . Trump heard the stories of students and parents affected by school shootings, following last week's deadly shooting in Florida Trump Guns, Washington, USA - 21 Feb 2018
President Donald Trump greets Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as fellow student Jonathan Blank watches at a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington Trump Guns, Washington, USA - 21 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emma Gonzalez and other Parkland, FL shooting survivors laid into the NRA’s Dana Loesch during a dramatic CNN town hall. Watch, here.

The brave survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre were able to come face to face with the NRA’s Dana Loesch during a heated town hall on Feb. 21. CNN aired live the Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action and once again, student Emma Gonzalez was a rock star. She repeatedly grilled Dana with the question, “Do you believe that it should be harder to obtain automatic and semiautomatic weapons?” referring to the AR-15 that Nikolas Cruz used to kill 17 of her classmates and teachers just a few days ago. Dana danced around the topic, claiming that people who are “nuts” and “crazy” shouldn’t be able to get ahold of the weapons like the AR-15. So not only did she talk down to Emma, but she also further  enhanced the stigma surrounding mental health.

Even Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was infuriated with her condescending answer to Emma, telling Dana, “You just told this group of people that you are standing up for them. [But] you’re not standing up for them until you say, ‘I want less weapons.'” Go, Scott! As you may recall, Emma became a national sensation when she delivered an impassioned speech about the need for gun control on Feb. 18. That has helped spark nationwide protests by fellow high schoolers who also want to see the end to school massacres and want our lawmakers to act on gun control.

Dana was grilled by Diana Wolk Rogers, a Douglas High world history teacher about how “an 18-year-old with a military rifle” is well-regulated militia, as defined by the second amendment. The NRA mouthpiece said that the one of our founders believed that the “militia is the whole of the people” while Diana reminded her that was in the context of the times in the 1700’s when people used muskets! Dana simply replied that Cruz shouldn’t have been able to get a gun as people who are “crazy” shouldn’t be able to get firearms. People in the audience angrily yelled “he got it legally” at Dana for her lame response.

CNN’s town hall meeting between Stoneman Douglas student survivors and the NRA, as well as Florida politicians came on the heels of other students protesting at the state capitol in Tallahassee, and some meeting with President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence. These impassioned students just had to witness the murder of their classmates, teachers, and friends, and are asking for what should be considered the bare minimum in return: stricter laws to ensure that nothing like this ever happens to them or students across the country ever again. Since the beginning of 2018 — barely two months ago — there have been at least eight school shootings in the United States. Enough is enough!

