Nicole Miller Gives You A Confident, Kick-Ass Collection For Fall 2018 Clothing

If you’re feeling more determined than delicate, then look no further than Nicole Miller’s new collection. Nicole will enable you to look tough, sexy and strong all at the same time. Check it out!

You have to hand it to Nicole Miller for so smartly keeping her fingers on the pulse of what women want to wear and need in their daily lives, season after season. And, speaking as someone who has turned to a Nicole Miller dress on so many occasions, she doesn’t just keep her fingers on the pulse — she also is keenly aware of the real shapes and figure issues that all women — not just models — have, and how to make those all look their best.

With that in mind, she is expanding her range for Fall 2018. Long known for her fabulous dresses, Nicole has added pants and pantsuits, shirts and bombers and parkas to her wardrobe reservoir. She’s thought a lot about how to wear those signature dresses in real life, stylish, every day ways. And, for fall, her look is less ladylike than it has been for many years, and more playful boy meets girl. Her dresses are looser, to — cut in an asymmetrical style with sexy, asymmetrical slits. She tops them with her soft leather motorcycle jackets with pushed up sleeves, camouflage bombers and fun, extra-longer bombers, and extended parkas.

When it comes to separates, slinky leather camis with zipper skirts look modern under long pseudo-leather parkas. Long, embellished hoodies top minis and are powerful under big leather coats that would make Keanu Reeves envious. Nicole envisions her women as powerful creatures in 2018 with loose, untamed hair, minimal makeup, wearing sensuous, kick ass clothes and ready to walk and own the city streets in short black leather boots with chunky heels.

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, she handed out pins emblazoned with “Hands Off” and “Don’t Grab.” And, her collection seems to optimistically that women are finally owning their power and can be sexy on their own terms, without having to put up with or fear anyone else’s unwanted advances.