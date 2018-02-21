Millie Bobby Brown Looks Practically Perfect In Polka Dots At The BRITS

Why be a ten when you can be — Eleven! Millie Bobby Brown looked anything but strange at the 2018 BRIT Awards. In fact, the young star was all smiles with another fashionista look perfect just for her.

Fresh off of celebrating her 14th birthday on Feb. 19, ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown walked the red carpet at the BRIT Awards wearing an adorable white & black polka dress that was all frills with love lace accents. She tied the look together, literally, with a fabulous pulled back bun, blush shoes, and white rose, which was carried by many of the stars at the event in honor of the #MeToo movement. Honestly, this might be one of her best looks yet, and that’s saying something from someone who makes sure her fashion is always on point. Now that’s how you celebrate a birthday — with style!

Millie’s fantastic look is a follow up to her drastically different and a bit more unexpected outfit to the Moncler show earlier in the week for Milan Fashion Week. The young star wore a black puffer coat as a gown on the red carpet from the “Moncler Genius Project” collection Tuesday night, which basically made skiing chic again. And earlier in the month, Millie made her New York Fashion Week debut at the Calvin Klein show where she hanged with the likes of Karlie Kloss and A$AP Rocky. How glamorous!

Obviously, MBB is making good use of her time before she heads back to the Upside Down — aka, filming the highly anticipated season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things.’ B

