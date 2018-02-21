Tweets
Kirstie Alley Gets Into Twitter War With U.S. Curling Team: ‘Your Movies Aren’t Exactly Riveting’

The bad blood got real between Kirstie Alley and the U.S. men’s curling team! The actress and Olympians got into it on Twitter, and the tweets are downright hilarious!

The 2018 Winter Olympics just got a whole lot more interesting! Fans got a front row seat to the Twitter war between Kirstie Alley, 67, and the U.S. curling team on Feb. 19. The Cheers actress ignited the feud by tweeting, “I’m not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.” The U.S. curling team replied with the most savage tweet: “We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie. #justsaying  #rockit

But things have taken a turn! Kirstie and the curlers have made up! Kirstie said she was going to give curling “another chance” because her son loves it! Once the U.S. curling team saw this, they were quick to invite Kirstie and her son over for some curling fun. “Awww @kirstiealley, we knew you’d come around! Allow us or our good friends at @HollywoodCurl to show you and your son the ropes sometime. In the meantime, let us outfit you both with a @usacurl shirt. #TeamKirstie #TeamShuster   #cheers.” Kirstie said she was “in!” Thankfully, this feud is over. But it was fun while it lasted.

The U.S. men’s curling team is keeping busy! The team is still working hard to get a gold medal. They could potentially play until Feb. 24! Maybe Kirstie will be their good luck charm throughout the rest of their Olympic journey!

