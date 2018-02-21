Kirstie Alley Gets Into Twitter War With U.S. Curling Team: ‘Your Movies Aren’t Exactly Riveting’

The bad blood got real between Kirstie Alley and the U.S. men’s curling team! The actress and Olympians got into it on Twitter, and the tweets are downright hilarious!

The 2018 Winter Olympics just got a whole lot more interesting! Fans got a front row seat to the Twitter war between Kirstie Alley, 67, and the U.S. curling team on Feb. 19. The Cheers actress ignited the feud by tweeting, “I’m not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.” The U.S. curling team replied with the most savage tweet: “We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie. # justsaying # curling # rockit # TeamUSA.” Kirstie has since deleted her digs at the U.S. curling team.

But things have taken a turn! Kirstie and the curlers have made up! Kirstie said she was going to give curling “another chance” because her son loves it! Once the U.S. curling team saw this, they were quick to invite Kirstie and her son over for some curling fun. “Awww @kirstiealley, we knew you’d come around! Allow us or our good friends at @HollywoodCurl to show you and your son the ropes sometime. In the meantime, let us outfit you both with a @usacurl shirt. # TeamKirstie # TeamShuster # TeamUSA # curling # cheers.” Kirstie said she was “in!” Thankfully, this feud is over. But it was fun while it lasted.

The U.S. men’s curling team is keeping busy! The team is still working hard to get a gold medal. They could potentially play until Feb. 24! Maybe Kirstie will be their good luck charm throughout the rest of their Olympic journey!

Ok I'm gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching Curling! He doesn't love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/lFJkFF9ioP — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018

I deleted any of my tweets that I decided were unnecessary …. True, I could have deleted all my tweets with that criteria, but I'm lazy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 21, 2018

