Kate Middleton Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Regal Green Coat 2 Months Before Due Date

Kate Middleton was a true vision in green as she sported a glamorous coat in Sunderland at 7 months pregnant! The royal even had a henna tattoo painted on her wrist!

Stepping out in a Dolce & Gabbana forest green coat, Kate Middleton, 36, glowed from head to toe during her and Prince William‘s, 35, trip to Sunderland on Feb. 21. At seven months along in her pregnancy, the duchess’ baby bump stuck out of her stylish ensemble, and she was all smiles while greeting a crowd of locals. Her designer coat featured two rows of big silver buttons down the front and hit right above her knee. It seems Kate’s maternity style just keeps getting better and better! Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

To complete her look, Kate wore black tights, black heels, and black gloves. She also carried a green clutch that perfectly matched her gorgeous coat. The royal couple visited Sunderland, which is located in North East England, in an effort to promote the city’s arts and music scene — Kate even received a temporary henna tattoo! They also oversaw the official opening of the Fire Station, one of the city’s most iconic buildings that was recently converted into a hub for artists. Not only that, but Kate and Wills also toured the Northern Spire, a new bridge over the River Wear that is due to open in the spring.

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the stylish duchess and her husband, and of course Kate couldn’t resist meeting some of the onlookers. In fact, not only did she talk with local children, but she even met a 101-year-old woman — all who will benefit from the bridge in the future. Kate is currently pregnant with her and William’s third child, who is set to arrive in April. We can’t wait for Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, to have a little sibling!

