Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton Rock The Brit Awards With A Huge Choir

How cool! Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton sure had something to say when they took over the stage at the 2018 Brit Awards.

Justin Timberlake, 37, is just getting started — again. The singer brought his A-game to the 2018 Brit Awards along with his good friend, country crooner Chris Stapleton, 39. The pair performed their hit song, “Say Something”, which is the second single off of Justin’s latest album, Man of the Woods. But, it wasn’t just Chris and Justin who awed the crowd! They were joined by a massive choir that easily gave viewers goosebumps.

Justin also went solo for the second-half of the performance, where he sang “Midnight Summer Jam” with the help of some backup dancers. Justin proved he can still rock some seriously sexy dance moves by swinging his hips around and doing some fun choreography. He looked handsome as ever with a fedora, brown jacket and stylish red sneakers! We can’t wait to see more of Justin’s swoon worthy performance skills when he hits the road on his upcoming tour. Check out his full list of tour dates right here!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of Justin and Chris’ performance at the Brit Awards? Comment below, let us know!